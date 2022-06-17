Lions Sign Second-Round EDGE Josh Paschal, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve officially signed second-round EDGE Josh Paschal to a four-year contract.

The Lions have officially signed their entire 2022 draft class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Aidan Hutchinson DE Signed 1 Jameson Williams WR Signed 2 Josh Paschal DE Signed 3 Kerby Joseph S Signed 5 James Mitchell TE Signed 6 Malcolm Rodriguez LB Signed 6 James Houston IV LB Signed 7 Chase Lucas CB Signed

Paschal, 22, was a First-team All-SEC selection in 2021 after being a medical redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his left foot. The Lions used the No. 46 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $7,735,648 contract that includes a $2,805,926 signing bonus.

During his five-year career at Kentucky, Paschal appeared in 45 games for the Wildcats and recorded 72 total tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.