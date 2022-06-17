Lions Sign Second-Round EDGE Josh Paschal, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve officially signed second-round EDGE Josh Paschal to a four-year contract.
The Lions have officially signed their entire 2022 draft class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DE
|Signed
|1
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Josh Paschal
|DE
|Signed
|3
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Signed
|5
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Signed
|6
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Signed
|6
|James Houston IV
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Chase Lucas
|CB
|Signed
Paschal, 22, was a First-team All-SEC selection in 2021 after being a medical redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his left foot. The Lions used the No. 46 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $7,735,648 contract that includes a $2,805,926 signing bonus.
During his five-year career at Kentucky, Paschal appeared in 45 games for the Wildcats and recorded 72 total tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.
