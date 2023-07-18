Lions Sign Second-Round S Brian Branch, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Detroit Lions have officially signed No. 45 overall pick S Brian Branch to a rookie contract on Tuesday.

#Lions have signed draft pick DB Brian Branch. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 18, 2023

The Lions have now signed their entire 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Signed 1 18 Jack Campbell LB Signed 2 34 Sam LaPorta TE Signed 2 45 Brian Branch S Signed 3 68 Hendon Hooker QB Signed 3 96 Brodric Martin DT Signed 5 152 Colby Sorsdal OT Signed 7 219 Antoine Green WR Signed

Branch, 21, was a first-team All-American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to another former Alabama defensive back, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,021,730 rookie contract that includes a $2,833,985 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,458,496 in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Branch recorded 172 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 23 pass deflections in 35 career games.