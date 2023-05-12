Lions Sign Three Draft Picks Including QB Hendon Hooker, 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve signed third-round QB Hendon Hooker, fifth-round OL Colby Sorsdal and seventh-round WR Antoine Green to rookie contracts.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1 18 Jack Campbell LB 2 34 Sam LaPorta TE 2 45 Brian Branch S 3 68 Hendon Hooker QB Signed 3 96 Brodric Martin DT 5 152 Colby Sorsdal OT Signed 7 219 Antoine Green WR Signed

The Lions also signed 15 undrafted free agents:

South Florida offensive lineman Brad Cecil Oregon wide receiver Chase Cota Illinois linebacker Isaac Darkangelo N.C. State defensive lineman Cory Durden Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin Marshall cornerback Steven Gilmore Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph Kansas City quarterback Adrian Martinez Akron defensive lineman Zach Morton Saginaw Valley State linebacker Trevor Nowaske Notre Dame defensive lineman Chris Smith UCF offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda UAB cornerback Starling Thomas V Virginia wide receiver Keytaon Thompson

Hooker, 25, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 prior to tearing his ACL.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Falcons QB Desmond Ridder.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,039,822 2023.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over the course of five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.