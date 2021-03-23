Lions Sign WR Kalif Raymond To One-Year Deal

The Detroit Lions have signed WR Kalif Raymond to a one-year contract on Tuesday, according to his agency.

Raymond had carved out a role the past two seasons in Tennessee as a diminutive but speedy receiver and return man.

Raymond, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Denver before he was waived and later claimed by the Jets in 2017.

Since then, Raymond had multiple stints with the Giants and Titans. He landed in Tennessee for good late in the 2018 season, signing a futures deal for 2019 and landing on the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to begin the season.

The Titans declined to tender Raymond a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Raymond appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded nine receptions for 187 yards receiving (20.8 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 275 kickoff return yards and 208 yards on punt returns.