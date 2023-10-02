Lions Sign WR Trey Quinn To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced Monday they have signed WR Trey Quinn to the practice squad.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander K Michael Badgley WR Dylan Drummond T Connor Galvin DB Brandon Joseph LB Trevor Nowaske OT Max Pircher (International) QB David Blough DT Quinton Bohanna WR Daurice Fountain DE Raymond Johnson T Michael Niese LB Mitchell Agude CB Darius Phillips RB Devine Ozigbo T Dan Skipper WR Trey Quinn

Quinn, 27, was taken in the seventh round out of SMU in 2018 by the Washington Football Team. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus with Washington.

Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2020 and he signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he signed a futures deal with the Raiders for 2021 but was eventually waived with an injury settlement.

The Broncos signed Quinn to a contract in April of 2022 but released him in August. He caught on with the Lions during training camp this year but was waived with an injury designation.

In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards.