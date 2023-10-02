Lions Sign WR Trey Quinn To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced Monday they have signed WR Trey Quinn to the practice squad. 

Detroit’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. K Michael Badgley
  3. WR Dylan Drummond
  4. T Connor Galvin
  5. DB Brandon Joseph
  6. LB Trevor Nowaske
  7. OT Max Pircher (International)
  8. QB David Blough
  9. DT Quinton Bohanna
  10. WR Daurice Fountain
  11. DE Raymond Johnson
  12. T Michael Niese
  13. LB Mitchell Agude
  14. CB Darius Phillips
  15. RB Devine Ozigbo
  16. T Dan Skipper
  17. WR Trey Quinn

Quinn, 27, was taken in the seventh round out of SMU in 2018 by the Washington Football Team. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus with Washington.

Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2020 and he signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he signed a futures deal with the Raiders for 2021 but was eventually waived with an injury settlement. 

The Broncos signed Quinn to a contract in April of 2022 but released him in August. He caught on with the Lions during training camp this year but was waived with an injury designation. 

In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards.

