Lions Sign WR Trey Quinn To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced Monday they have signed WR Trey Quinn to the practice squad.
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- K Michael Badgley
- WR Dylan Drummond
- T Connor Galvin
- DB Brandon Joseph
- LB Trevor Nowaske
- OT Max Pircher (International)
- QB David Blough
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- WR Daurice Fountain
- DE Raymond Johnson
- T Michael Niese
- LB Mitchell Agude
- CB Darius Phillips
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- T Dan Skipper
- WR Trey Quinn
Quinn, 27, was taken in the seventh round out of SMU in 2018 by the Washington Football Team. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus with Washington.
Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2020 and he signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he signed a futures deal with the Raiders for 2021 but was eventually waived with an injury settlement.
The Broncos signed Quinn to a contract in April of 2022 but released him in August. He caught on with the Lions during training camp this year but was waived with an injury designation.
In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!