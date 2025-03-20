Lions Signing CB Rock Ya-Sin

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Lions are signing former 49ers CB Rock Ya-Sin to a contract.

Ya-Sin, 28, was the No. 34 overall pick by the Colts out of Temple in 2019. He transferred to Temple for his senior year from Presbyterian College. He played out the final year of a four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 to a one-year deal and signed with the 49ers for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Ya-Sin appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded three tackles and two pass defenses.