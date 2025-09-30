Lions Signing CB Tre Flowers To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are signing CB Tre Flowers to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

DL Myles Adams LB Ty Summers DL Keith Cooper DB Erick Hallett TE Zach Horton WR Tom Kennedy WR Jackson Meeks OL Mason Miller OL Michael Niese S Loren Strickland OL Dan Skipper LB Andre Carter QB C.J. Beathard OT Devin Cochran QB Malik Cunningham DT Quinton Jefferson LB Ty Summers CB Tre Flowers

Flowers, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021.

He was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April 2022 and he later caught on with the Falcons on another one-year deal.

He spent last season splitting time between the Colts and Jaguars, appearing in five games.

