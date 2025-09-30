Lions Signing CB Tre Flowers To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are signing CB Tre Flowers to their practice squad on Tuesday. Tre Flowers

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DL Myles Adams
  2. LB Ty Summers
  3. DL Keith Cooper
  4. DB Erick Hallett
  5. TE Zach Horton
  6. WR Tom Kennedy
  7. WR Jackson Meeks
  8. OL Mason Miller
  9. OL Michael Niese
  10. S Loren Strickland
  11. OL Dan Skipper
  12. LB Andre Carter
  13. QB C.J. Beathard
  14. OT Devin Cochran
  15. QB Malik Cunningham
  16. DT Quinton Jefferson
  17. LB Ty Summers
  18. CB Tre Flowers

Flowers, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021.

He was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April 2022 and he later caught on with the Falcons on another one-year deal. 

He spent last season splitting time between the Colts and Jaguars, appearing in five games.

In 2024, Flowers appeared in five games for the Colts and Jaguars, recording a total of four tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply