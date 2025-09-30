Lions Signing CB Tre Flowers To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are signing CB Tre Flowers to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Myles Adams
- LB Ty Summers
- DL Keith Cooper
- DB Erick Hallett
- TE Zach Horton
- WR Tom Kennedy
- WR Jackson Meeks
- OL Mason Miller
- OL Michael Niese
- S Loren Strickland
- OL Dan Skipper
- LB Andre Carter
- QB C.J. Beathard
- OT Devin Cochran
- QB Malik Cunningham
- DT Quinton Jefferson
- CB Tre Flowers
Flowers, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021.
He was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April 2022 and he later caught on with the Falcons on another one-year deal.
He spent last season splitting time between the Colts and Jaguars, appearing in five games.
In 2024, Flowers appeared in five games for the Colts and Jaguars, recording a total of four tackles.
