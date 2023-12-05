Lions Signing DT Tyson Alualu

The Detroit Lions are signing veteran DT Tyson Alualu to a contract on Tuesday, according to his agent.
Time to play ball. @TyreeAlux2 @Lions @PrioritySports #NFL pic.twitter.com/vbSVZ0qsmf
— Kenny Zuckerman (@kenny_zuckerman) December 5, 2023
The Lions are dealing with some injuries in the middle of their defense and Alualu should help to solidify the unit.
Alualu, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Jaguars before returning to the team on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2015.
He eventually departed Jacksonville in 2017 and agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers. Pittsburgh then re-signed him to another two-year deal.
In 2022, Alualu appeared in 17 games and made two starts for the Steelers, recording 13 tackles, a half sack and a pass defense.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!