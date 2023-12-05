Lions Signing DT Tyson Alualu

The Detroit Lions are signing veteran DT Tyson Alualu to a contract on Tuesday, according to his agent.

The Lions are dealing with some injuries in the middle of their defense and Alualu should help to solidify the unit.

Alualu, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Jaguars before returning to the team on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2015.

He eventually departed Jacksonville in 2017 and agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers. Pittsburgh then re-signed him to another two-year deal.

In 2022, Alualu appeared in 17 games and made two starts for the Steelers, recording 13 tackles, a half sack and a pass defense.