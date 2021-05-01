Lions Signing Kentucky C Drake Jackson

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are signing undrafted Kentucky C Drake Jackson to a contract. 

Drake Jackson

Jackson, 23, is a four-year starter at Kentucky and earned an honorable mention for All-American honors last season to go along with a second-team All-SEC selection. 

During his four-year college career, Jackson appeared in 48 games and started 45 at the center position. 

