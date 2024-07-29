Lions Signing LT Taylor Decker To Three-Year, $60M Extension

The Lions are signing LT Taylor Decker to a three-year, $60 million extension, his agency announced.

Congratulations Deck!! Well earned!! No days off! pic.twitter.com/fGehz6tfUQ — Jonathan Feinsod (@FeinsodJonathan) July 29, 2024

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds Decker was in line to earn $13.7 million in the final year of his deal and now has a pay raise through 2027.

The $20 million per year puts Decker’s new deal among the top seven in APY at his position.

Decker, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

In 2023, Decker played in 15 games and made all 15 starts at LT for the Lions.