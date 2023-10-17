Lions Signing RB Mohamed Ibrahim To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are bringing back RB Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad.
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- K Michael Badgley
- WR Dylan Drummond
- T Connor Galvin
- DB Brandon Joseph
- LB Trevor Nowaske
- OT Max Pircher (International)
- QB David Blough
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- WR Daurice Fountain
- DE Raymond Johnson
- T Michael Niese
- LB Mitchell Agude
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- DB Anthony Averett
- TE Anthony Firkser
- RB Mohamed Ibrahim
Ibrahim, 24, was named third-team All-American in 2020 and was twice named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2022. He wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ibrahim later signed a rookie contract with the Lions that included $100,000 guaranteed. The Lions waived Ibrahim with an injury designation in August.
During his five-year college career, Ibrahim rushed 867 times for 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns.
