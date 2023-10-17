Lions Signing RB Mohamed Ibrahim To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are bringing back RB Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander K Michael Badgley WR Dylan Drummond T Connor Galvin DB Brandon Joseph LB Trevor Nowaske OT Max Pircher (International) QB David Blough DT Quinton Bohanna WR Daurice Fountain DE Raymond Johnson T Michael Niese LB Mitchell Agude RB Devine Ozigbo DB Anthony Averett TE Anthony Firkser RB Mohamed Ibrahim

Ibrahim, 24, was named third-team All-American in 2020 and was twice named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2022. He wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ibrahim later signed a rookie contract with the Lions that included $100,000 guaranteed. The Lions waived Ibrahim with an injury designation in August.

During his five-year college career, Ibrahim rushed 867 times for 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns.