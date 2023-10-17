Lions Signing RB Mohamed Ibrahim To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are bringing back RB Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad. 

Mohamed Ibrahim

Detroit’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. K Michael Badgley
  3. WR Dylan Drummond
  4. T Connor Galvin
  5. DB Brandon Joseph
  6. LB Trevor Nowaske
  7. OT Max Pircher (International)
  8. QB David Blough
  9. DT Quinton Bohanna
  10. WR Daurice Fountain
  11. DE Raymond Johnson
  12. T Michael Niese
  13. LB Mitchell Agude
  14. RB Devine Ozigbo
  15. DB Anthony Averett
  16. TE Anthony Firkser
  17. RB Mohamed Ibrahim

Ibrahim, 24, was named third-team All-American in 2020 and was twice named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2022. He wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota following the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Ibrahim later signed a rookie contract with the Lions that included $100,000 guaranteed. The Lions waived Ibrahim with an injury designation in August. 

During his five-year college career, Ibrahim rushed 867 times for 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns.

