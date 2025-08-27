Lions Signing Two To Practice Squad Including WR Tom Kennedy

According to Dave Birkett, the Lions are signing C Trystan Colon and WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad.

Kennedy, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

For his career, Kennedy has appeared in 24 games for the Lions and caught 14 passes on 26 targets for 195 yards and no touchdowns.