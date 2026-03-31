Lions Host DT Isaiahh Loudermilk For Visit

The Detroit Lions hosted former Steelers DT Isaiahh Loudermilk for a visit, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Loudermilk, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2021. He later signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Pittsburgh.

Loudermilk played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time before re-signing with Pittsburgh in May.

In 2025, Loudermilk started twice at defensive tackle for the Steelers but did not record any statistics.