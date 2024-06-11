Lions Waive CB Craig James With Injury Designation

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday they have waived CB Craig James with an injury designation.

If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to Detroit’s injured reserve list and likely be released later with a settlement.

James, 28, originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Vikings waived him with an injury settlement in September, but James re-signed with the team’s practice squad that October.

The Vikings again waived James in August of 2019 and he signed onto the Eagles practice squad soon after. James signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract extension in 2020.

The Eagles waived James in 2021, but he signed back to their practice squad soon after. He bounced on and off their practice squad during the season and signed a futures deal for 2022 but was cut in July and signed with the Jets.

James spent the season on the Jets’ practice squad and signed another futures deal for 2023. He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad for most of the season before catching on with the Lions at the end of the year and signing a futures deal for 2024.

In 2023, James appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded one tackle and one pass deflection.