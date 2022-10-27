Lions Waive DT Demetrius Taylor

The Detroit Lions announced that they have waived rookie DT Demetrius Taylor on Wednesday.

#Lions have waived DL Demetrius Taylor. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 27, 2022

Taylor, 23, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in May and was able to crack Detroit’s active roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in one game for the Lions but did not record any statistics.

During his five-year college career, Taylor recorded 137 total tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, one interception, 10 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, six forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.