Lions Waive S Brady Breeze & WR Josh Johnson

The Detroit Lions announced they have waived S Brady Breeze and WR Josh Johnson on Tuesday.
Breeze was waived with an injury designation which means he’ll revert to Detroit’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers. He’ll likely then be released with a settlement, like Johnson.
Breeze, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Tennessee.
The Titans placed Breeze on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with an ankle injury before adding him to the COVID-19 list. He was waived in December and claimed by the Lions.
In 2021, Breeze appeared in nine games for the Titans and Lions and recorded five total tackles.
