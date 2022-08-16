Lions Waive S Brady Breeze & WR Josh Johnson

The Detroit Lions announced they have waived S Brady Breeze and WR Josh Johnson on Tuesday.

#Lions have waived injured S Brady Breeze and waived WR Josh Johnson with an injury settlement. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 16, 2022

Breeze was waived with an injury designation which means he’ll revert to Detroit’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers. He’ll likely then be released with a settlement, like Johnson.

Breeze, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Tennessee.

The Titans placed Breeze on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with an ankle injury before adding him to the COVID-19 list. He was waived in December and claimed by the Lions.

In 2021, Breeze appeared in nine games for the Titans and Lions and recorded five total tackles.