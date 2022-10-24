Lions Waive WR Maurice Alexander

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that they have waived WR Maurice Alexander.

#Lions have waived WR Maurice Alexander. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 24, 2022

Alexander, 25, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020.

He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022.

In 2022, Alexander played in 10 games for the Stars and started six of them, catching 20 passes for 234 yards (11.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also made one post-season appearance, returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.