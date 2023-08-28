Lions Waiving QB Adrian Martinez

Dave Birkett reports that the Lions are waiving QB Adrian Martinez on Monday ahead of the upcoming deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players.

This, of course, means that Teddy Bridgewater will serve as Jared Goff‘s backup.

Martinez, 23, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions this past April.

During his college career, Martinez played in four seasons at Nebraska and one at Kansas State, throwing for 9,752 yards to go along with 51 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also completed 63.6 percent of his passes.