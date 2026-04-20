BREAKING: Cowboys Extend K Brandon Aubrey On Four-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys and K Brandon Aubrey have reached an agreement on a record-setting extension.

The deal is for four years and over $7 million in average annual salary, per Schefter. It also includes an enormous $20 million in guarantees, which is massive for a kicker.

Friday was the deadline for Aubrey to sign an offer sheet as a restricted free agent, and once that passed, it made sense to re-engage with the Cowboys on talks.

He’s been a huge weapon for the Cowboys thanks to his combination of range and accuracy, and rightfully becomes the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

Aubrey, 30, was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 2022 USFL draft, and he spent two seasons with the team. He signed with the Cowboys in July 2023 on a three-year, $2.695 million deal and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

He was a restricted free agent in 2026 when Dallas used the second-round tender on him at a figure of $5.75 million.

In 2025, Aubrey appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and made 36 of 42 field goals along with 47 of 48 extra point attempts.