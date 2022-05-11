Lions Waiving QB Steven Montez

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions announced via their Twitter account that they are waiving fourth-string QB Steven Montez.

Montez, 25, originally signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado after the 2020 draft. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020 and quickly re-signed to the practice squad.

Montez bounced between Washington’s practice squad and active roster and was active for three games in 2020 but has yet to appear in an NFL game. After being waived, he caught on with the Lions as a practice squad quarterback before being let go by Detroit this offseason.

During his college career, Montez recorded 824 completions on 1,321 pass attempts (62.4 percent) for 9,710 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions, with 343 rushing attempts for 960 yards (2.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.