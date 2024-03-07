Lions Won’t Tender ERFA CB Chase Lucas

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions won’t tender a contract to exclusive rights free agent CB Chase Lucas, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Lucas, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus.

He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts last offseason and re-signed to the practice squad. They promoted him from the taxi squad in September.

In 2023, Lucas appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded three tackles.