Lions Won’t Tender RFA CB Jerry Jacobs

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Lions don’t plan to tender restricted free agent CB Jerry Jacobs.

The original round tender is just under $3 million for the 2024 season, which isn’t a lot but evidently is more than Detroit wants to pay.

Jacobs has outperformed his draft status as a former undrafted free agent, but upgrading the secondary is a priority for the Lions this year.

Jacobs, 26, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021 before catching on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster ahead of the season.

He played out his standard three-year undrafted rookie contract and was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Lions. He recorded 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.