Lions WR Jameson Williams Will Not Appeal Suspension

According to Jordan Schultz, Lions WR Jameson Williams will not appeal his two-game suspension and will be out for Week 8 and 9 against the Titans and Packers.

Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Williams, 23, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in six games for the Lions and caught 17 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns to go along with four carries for 32 yards.