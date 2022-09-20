List Of 129 Modern-Era 2023 Hall Of Fame Nominees

By
Nate Bouda
-

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the full list of 129 modern-era nominees for the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Hall of fame

  • * = 2022 Hall of Fame Finalist

Here’s the full list of modern-era nominees broken down by position:

QUARTERBACKS (6): 

RUNNING BACKS (17): 

WIDE RECEIVERS (20): 

TIGHT ENDS (3):

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (21): 

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (14):

LINEBACKERS (17): 

DEFENSIVE BACKS (19): 

PUNTERS/KICKERS (10): 

SPECIAL TEAMS (2): 

 

