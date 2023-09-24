Little Recent Trade Interest In Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that even with all of the recent major injuries to running backs, the trade market for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has remained cool.

The Browns and Ravens both lost starting running backs to season-ending injuries but neither team has shown much interest in trading for Taylor so far, per Jones.

Other sources told Jones they thought the Colts never had any real intention of trading Taylor. While the running back still would prefer a ticket out of Indianapolis, Jones says his best option might be repairing the relationship with the team.

Taylor so far has been resolute in his desire for a trade unless there’s a new contract on the table, while Colts GM Chris Ballard has expressed optimism the relationship can be fixed.

Taylor can come off the PUP list after Week 4 and must play six games this season to accrue a year of experience and still hit unrestricted free agency in 2024. The Colts could still use the franchise tag on Taylor at a sum of $12 million.

“The bigger question is, how do you repair that relationship? What does repairing a relationship with Jonathan Taylor look like?” one personnel executive asked Jones. “He has to play this year to get his season to get to FA. Does that mean (they’re) going to franchise him? If so, are we back at square one next year?”

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Taylor as the news is available.