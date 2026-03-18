LSU Hiring Former Ravens QB Coach Tee Martin

According to Jordan Schultz, former Ravens QB coach Tee Martin is taking an offensive analyst role at LSU.

Martin has a relationship with LSU HC Lane Kiffin, per Schultz. Most of his coaching experience comes at the collegiate level outside of his most recent stint in Baltimore.

Martin, 47, began his coaching career as a passing game coordinator at Morehouse College. After two years as a high school coach, Martin returned to college football in 2009 as New Mexico’s QB coach.

Martin moved on to become Kentucky’s WR coach for two years before taking the same job with USC in 2012. He was promoted to OC in 2016, which was his title for the next three seasons.

After two years as the assistant head coach at the University of Tennessee in 2019 and 2020, Martin jumped to the NFL as the Ravens WR coach in 2021. Baltimore promoted him to QBs coach ahead of the 2023 season.