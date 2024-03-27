LSU QB Jayden Daniels To Meet With Six Teams After Pro Day

According to Ian Rapoport, LSU QB Jayden Daniels has private meetings scheduled with six teams after his pro day today.

The full list includes:

Commanders Patriots Giants Vikings Broncos Raiders

Daniels’ agent clarified his client has not had one-on-one meetings with any teams before this, although he likely is excluding formal Combine interviews.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a candidate to be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft and is generating a ton of interest from teams after a breakout final season.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.