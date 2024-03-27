LSU WR Malik Nabers Has Private Pro Day Meetings With Six Teams

According to Cameron Wolfe, LSU WR Malik Nabers has a busy private meeting schedule before and after his pro day today.

Nabers had dinner with the Giants yesterday and also did private meetings with the Jets, Titans, Jaguars and Patriots.

He’ll meet with the Cardinals after his workout today.

Nabers is regarded as a top-ten pick and some evaluators even have him as the top receiver in this draft class ahead of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Nabers, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Nabers recorded 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 38 games.