Mac Jones Took 90 Percent Of First-Team Reps, In Line To Start Week 8

According to Field Yates, Patriots QB Mac Jones took 90 percent of the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday.

He adds the plan is for Jones to start in Week 8 for the Patriots against the Jets.

What happens after that remains to be seen, as Jones obviously started Monday’s game against the Bears but did not finish it. Patriots HC Bill Belichick pulled Jones for fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe after Jones threw an interception on his third series and he did not re-enter the game.

Jones, 24, took over as the starter for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt Junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in four games for the Patriots and completed 65 percent of his pass attempts for 799 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed 17 times for 61 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Jones and the Patriots quarterback situation as the news is available.