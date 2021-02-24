Marcus Mariota Trade Market Has ‘Slowed Considerably,’ Could Now Be Release Candidate

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the trade market for Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota has “dried up significantly” in recent days despite the fact that he had generated “a lot of interest” in recent weeks.

Rapoport explains that trade talks have “slowed considerably” in part because of Mariota’s contract, which would pay him over $20 million in 2021 if he ends up starting a full season for a team.

Mariota could now be a release candidate, according to Rapoport, as it would give the Raiders some cap room and allow Mariota to sign with a team of his choosing.

Rapoport said a few days ago that the Raiders had received some offers for Mariota and it’s to the point where he likely won’t be back in Las Vegas.

A trade would free up well over $10 million in cap space for Las Vegas and provide Mariota with another crack at a starting opportunity to revitalize his career.

Washington and the Patriots are two of the teams that have been linked as having interest in Mariota. However, it sounds like he’s now more likely to be released.

Mariota, 27, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that’s fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

In 2020, Mariota appeared in one game for the Raiders and completed 17 of 28 passing attempts (60.7 percent) for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed nine times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Mariota as the news is available.