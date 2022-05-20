Marquise Brown In Line For Big Money Extension From Cardinals

Jeff Howe of The Athletic writes that the Cardinals will be compelled to extend newly acquired WR Marquise Brown‘s contract after they traded a first-round pick in the draft deal with the Ravens.

Howe mentions that Brown will have leverage in talks with the Cardinals, considering what they gave up to acquire him and increased salaries being handed out to notable receivers such as Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown this offseason.

All of these deals are paying out at well over $20 million per year and D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel could end up securing deals of their own in the coming months.

Beyond that, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, who has ties to Brown from their time at Oklahoma, is pushing for an extension of his own.

The Cardinals added Brown right before the news of DeAndre Hopkins‘ suspension surfaced, so it appears as though Brown should be in for a large role this season.

Brown, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards receiving and six touchdowns.