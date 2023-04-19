Maryland CB Deonte Banks Visited 13 Teams, Including Bills Today

According to Ian Rapoport, Maryland CB Deonte Banks has had official visits with 13 different teams so far during the pre-draft process.

The full list includes:

Bears Bills Buccaneers Commanders Eagles Giants Jaguars Raiders Saints Steelers Texans Titans Vikings

Banks is widely expected to be a first-round pick and could be the third corner off the board. He’s part of a sizable group of corners expected to go high in the draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Banks, 22, was a four-year starter at Maryland and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft and the No. 4 corner.

During his four-year college career, Banks appeared in 30 games and made 21 starts, recording 83 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 13 pass defenses.