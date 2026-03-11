Maxx Crosby Moving Forward With Raiders For Now

Ian Rapoport reports that Maxx Crosby has returned to Las Vegas from Baltimore and is heading back into the team facility to continue his rehab and training.

Rapoport adds that Crosby has the mindset that he is ready to play for the Raiders this coming season and move forward from what has been one of the most intriguing offseason sagas of recent memory.

The Raiders recently announced that the Ravens backed out of their trade that would have sent two first-round picks to Las Vegas in return for Crosby.

Crosby underwent surgery in early January to address a left meniscus injury he suffered during the 2026 season, which likely resulted in a failed physical.

Albert Breer reported that over a quarter of the league (eight teams) had shown varying degrees of interest in trading for Crosby, including the Bills, Bears, and Cowboys, along with the Ravens, of course.

As for the Raiders’ side, Adam Schefter reports that they have received calls from “several” teams inquiring about a potential trade. Schefter says that for now, the Raiders are prepared to get Crosby healthy and have him play for Las Vegas in 2026. However, they are still listening to offers from other teams.

The Cowboys were reportedly in the mix for Crosby, but reports have since said that they’re no longer going to explore a deal at this point after agreeing to trade for Packers EDGE Rashan Gary.

The Ravens also quickly moved to sign former Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson after the trade fell through.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more regarding Crosby as the news is available.