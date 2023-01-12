Mercedes-Benz Stadium In Atlanta Selected As Neutral Host For Potential Bills/Chiefs AFC Championship

The NFL announced that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, will host a neutral site AFC championship game between the Bills and the Chiefs if it comes to that.

This is due to the league canceling the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills and is one of the solutions voted on by the competition committee to try and amend any competitive iniquities.

Both Buffalo and Kansas City would need to reach the AFC title game but considering they’re the top two seeds in the AFC, it’s very much a possibility.

The Falcons’ stadium had previously been designated as the backup location for postseason games and happens to be equally far away from both Kansas City and Buffalo.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,”

said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners.”