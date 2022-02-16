Miami Hiring Sam Madison As CB/Pass Game Specialist

The Miami Dolphins are hiring former Dolphins CB Sam Madison as their cornerback/pass game specialist under new HC Mike McDaniel, according to Adam Schefter.

Madison won two Super Bowls, one coaching with the Chiefs and one as a player.

Madison, 47, was a second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 1997. He played 11 seasons for the Dolphins and Giants and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his playing career.

In 2019, the Chiefs hired Madison to coach their cornerbacks/secondary.