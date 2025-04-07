Miami TE Elijah Arroyo Has ’30’ Visits With Three Teams This Week

According to Adam Schefter, Miami TE Elijah Arroyo is taking official 30 visits with three teams this week.

Those include:

Browns Giants Texans

Arroyo was unable to participate in the Combine due to injury and had a checkered injury history in college, so the medical portion of the official visits could be quite relevant for teams.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Arroyo as the No. 39 overall player on his big board and the No. 4 overall tight end.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Arroyo, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 4 tight end and the No. 22 overall player in Texas in the class of 2021. He committed to Miami in May of 2020 where he spent four seasons.

In his collegiate career, Arroyo appeared in 36 games for the Hurricanes and recorded 46 catches for 753 yards and eight touchdowns.