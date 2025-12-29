Micah Parsons Officially Undergoing ACL Surgery Monday

Per Matt Schneidman, Packers DE Micah Parsons posted on his Instagram that he’s undergoing ACL surgery on Monday.

Micah Parsons having ACL surgery today, per Micah Parsons pic.twitter.com/Kq5VKyCS3h — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 29, 2025

Parsons suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Broncos. Typical recovery timelines for torn ACLs can range from nine to 12 months.

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.

In 2025, Parsons appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.