Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Expected To Draw Interest From NFL Again

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, there are multiple NFL teams expected to be a part of this year’s coaching cycle who are doing their homework on Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh.

His Michigan squad is once again one of the best in the nation and Harbaugh went deep in the interview process with the Vikings last year before they offered the job to current HC Kevin O’Connell instead.

Afterwrd, Harbaugh signed a lucrative extension to stay with Michigan and later said in an interview that this won’t be a yearly pursuit for him in terms of possibly returning to the NFL.

“I called Warde (Manuel, the Michigan athletic director) and I asked him if he wanted me to be the head coach. And he said, ‘Yes, 100 percent.’ And I said, OK then. That’s what I want to do,‘” Harbaugh explained.

“And I told him, ‘Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year. This was a one time thing.”

Despite that, there are many people who believe that Harbaugh feels he has unfinished business in the NFL and will look to make that jump at some point.

Harbaugh, 58, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 74-24 (71.8 percent). That includes a 1-5 record in bowl games and two trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.