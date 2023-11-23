Michigan Investigation Unlikely To Impact NFL Interest In Jim Harbaugh

Jay Glazer reported on FOX that the investigation into the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan is unlikely to impact interest from NFL teams in possibly hiring Jim Harbaugh.

“All the teams I’ve talked to say regardless of what we hear in that investigation, that’s not going to affect the way we look at Jim Harbaugh if he wants to come back and coach in the NFL,‘ Glazer said.

Glazer explained that teams initially wanted to wait and see how the investigation played at Michigan, but it sounds like they’re no longer concerned about it.

Harbaugh has agreed to serve a three-game suspension.

Harbaugh had discussions with the Raiders before on multiple occasions and Las Vegas is the only team so far with a vacancy after firing HC Josh McDaniels and turning things over to interim HC Antonio Pierce to finish the season.

Harbaugh also had interest from the Broncos and Vikings in recent years.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.3 percent). That includes a 1-6 record in bowl games and two trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.