Mike Evans Expected to Draw Interest From Four Teams

Buccaneers’ veteran WR Mike Evans is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent. According to Jason La Canfora, Evans is expected to draw interest from the 49ers, Patriots, and Chargers on the open market, while a return to Tampa Bay remains a possibility.

Although the Buccaneers want to bring him back, La Canfora reports that Evans is exploring other options and is weighing criteria such as good offenses, quarterback quality, and Super Bowl contenders.

In recent weeks, Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports cited sources he’s spoken to who believe “it’s less than 50-50” whether Evans re-signs with the Buccaneers this offseason.

Pauline says Evans would like to play for a contender and win another Super Bowl.

Pauline specifically listed the Bills as a likely target for Evans should he consider moving on from Tampa Bay. He also mentioned that the Patriots are a team to watch.

While there was understandably some question whether he will continue after his injury-riddled 2025, Evans is set to return and test the free agent market. He made a base salary of $1.255 million in 2025 and carried a cap number of $25.358 million.

Evans, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Evans has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 catches on 32 targets for 140 yards and one touchdown.

