Mike Glennon Undergoing Wrist Surgery, Giants Starting Jake Fromm In Week 18

Giants HC Joe Judge announced Monday that QB Mike Glennon will undergo season-ending wrist surgery on his non-throwing hand.

The Giants will start Jake Fromm in their season finale and it’s possible they will elevate Brian Lewerke from their practice squad to serve as his backup.

Glennon, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.104 million rookie contract before signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears in 2017.

However, the Bears elected to move on from Glennon after just one season and he later signed a two-year $8 million contract with the Cardinals in 2018. Arizona released him during the offseason and he later signed on with the Raiders for the 2019 season.

The Jaguars signed Glennon on a one-year deal in 2020. He was released and added to the practice squad before signing on with the Giants this past March.

In 2021, Glennon has appeared in six games and completed 53.9 percent of his passes for 790 yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.