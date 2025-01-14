Mike Tomlin Says Steelers “Have A Lot Of Work” To Do At Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season ended on Wild Card weekend for the second straight year after losing five games in a row following their 10-3 start.

Pittsburgh started the season with QB Justin Fields as the starter and QB Russell Wilson took over when he recovered from a calf injury. Both signal callers are set to be free agents after the year, and there is no guarantee that they will return to the team.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin acknowledged their situation at the position and said they would be considered for the role while not committing to either of them for 2025.

“We don’t have a quarterback under contract,” Tomlin said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “We are certainly open to considering those guys, but we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

