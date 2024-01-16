Mike Tomlin Tells Team He Plans To Coach In 2024

According to Mike Garafolo, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin addressed the team in a meeting today and told them he plans on being the coach in Pittsburgh in 2024.

Tomlin called the speculation about his job status unfounded. Some of that speculation was accelerated when he abruptly left a press conference after Monday’s loss to the Bills when a reporter started to ask about next year and his job status.

The longtime Steelers coach has one year remaining on his contract in 2024. Previous reports have indicated the organization wants to extend his contract this offseason.

Tomlin, 51, was hired as the Steelers head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise. He also has never had a losing record as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 173-100-2 (.633 winning percentage), which includes 11 playoff appearances in 17 seasons. The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.