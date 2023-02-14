Mike Zimmer Name To Watch For Cardinals’ Staff

According to Howard Balzer, former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer has come up as a possible candidate for a spot on Cardinals’ new HC Jonathan Gannon‘s coaching staff.

Balzer expects Zimmer to be a defensive coordinator or senior defensive assistant on Gannon’s staff.

Zimmer has come up in connection to the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job as well.

Zimmer, 66, began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys back in 1994 as their DBs coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator and had stints with the Falcons and Bengals before the Vikings hired him as their head coach in 2014.

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension as he entered a “lame duck” season in the final year of his contract in 2020. He was fired after the 2021 season.

During his eight years as Vikings head coach, Zimmer led the team to a record of 72-56-1 (56.2 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship game in 2017.