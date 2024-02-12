Mike Zimmer’s Deal With Cowboys Not Done, Rex Ryan Still In Play?

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Cowboys and former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer still have not finalized the deal for him to become Dallas’ next defensive coordinator.

Schefter added he could confirm Dallas reached back out to ESPN analyst Rex Ryan to see where he stood on the job. The former head coach of the Jets and Bills interviewed for the Cowboys DC gig and noted on Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl he wasn’t sure Zimmer was a lock for the job, despite a report from Schefter.

Zimmer, 67, began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys back in 1994 as their DBs coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator and had stints with the Falcons and Bengals before the Vikings hired him as their head coach in 2014.

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension as he entered a “lame duck” season in the final year of his contract in 2020. He was fired after the 2021 season.

During his eight years as Vikings head coach, Zimmer led the team to a record of 72-56-1 (56.2 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship game in 2017.

Ryan, 61, began his coaching career back in 1987 at Eastern Kentucky. He worked for several schools before being hired by the Ravens as their DL coach in 1999.

Ryan eventually worked his way up to assistant HC/defensive coordinator before the Jets hired him as their head coach in 2009. He was fired after six years in New York and immediately hired by the Bills as their head coach.

Buffalo would fire Ryan in 2016 after two seasons and he’s been working as an analyst for ESPN ever since.

For his career, Ryan’s teams produced a record of 61-66 (48 percent), which includes two postseason appearances and two trips to the AFC Championship game.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys, Zimmer and Ryan as the news is available.