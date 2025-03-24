Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery Scheduled For Nine ’30’ Visits

According to Cameron Wolfe, Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery has a total of nine official 30 visits scheduled ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wolfe says Ersery is visiting the Jets today and has finished visits with the Chiefs and Saints. He has six visits to finish out his schedule, including with the Bengals, Panthers and Patriots.

Ersery is a massive tackle who looks like he could end up going at some point on Day 2 of the draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Ersery, 6-6 and 330 pounds, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Minnesota. He earned second-team All-Big 10 honors in 2023 and upgraded to first team in 2024, as well as winning the conference award for offensive lineman of the year.

During his five-year college career, Ersery made 38 starts in 40 appearances for Minnesota at left tackle.

