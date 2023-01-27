‘Momentum Gathering’ For Panthers Hiring Vic Fangio As DC?

Josina Anderson hears that new Panthers HC Frank Reich would like to hire Vic Fangio as the team’s new defensive coordinator and there’s “momentum gathering” for this move.

Anderson adds that it could require the Panthers to make Fangio the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Fangio is also in the mix for the Dolphins’ coordinator job.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN just reported not long ago that Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel is a name to watch to join Reich’s staff as the Panthers’ new defensive coordinator.

Saints DB Coach Kris Richard is also in the mix for the Panthers’ job.

Fangio, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.