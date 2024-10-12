More Buzz That Davante Adams Could Remain With Raiders

Adam Schefter of ESPN, citing league sources, reports that Davante Adams could end up staying with the Raiders instead of being traded ahead of this year’s deadline.

The Raiders have received trade interest in Adams since he requested to be moved. However, a source tells Schefter that it is not “phone-is-ringing-off-the-hook interest” in Adams.

This is likely due to the fact that the Raiders have not moved off of their demands of a second-round pick and another asset along with their unwillingness to eat any of Adams’ salary for the remainder of the season.

Las Vegas has maintained that they don’t want to trade Adams just to trade him.

Schefter confirms that the Jets and Raiders have remained in trade talks for Adams with the Steelers, Bills and Saints also checking in on the veteran receiver.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported similar details earlier in the day. Schefter also confirms that Adams is a big supporter of Aidan O’Connell and has privately called him “one of the best quarterbacks he has played with.”

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.