MRI Shows ‘Mild’ Sprain For Packers RB Aaron Jones, Could Miss 1-2 Weeks

According to Adam Schefter, an MRI on Packers RB Aaron Jones‘ knee showed he has a “mild” MCL sprain.

Schefter adds Jones could only end up missing one or two weeks of action. Green Bay plays the Vikings and Rams the next two weeks before a bye in Week 13.

It’s great news for Jones and the Packers, as the injury initially looked much more serious.

Jones, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones this past offseason to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Jones appeared in nine games for the Packers, picking up 516 yards on 116 carries and three rushing touchdowns to go along with 33 catches for 237 yards and four touchdowns.