Multiple Teams Considering Trying To Trade For Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell

According to Jay Glazer, there are multiple NFL teams that will try to make a run at trading for Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell.

Glazer notes O’Connell is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 and hasn’t had any contract talks with Minnesota yet.

Still, it would be shocking if Minnesota let O’Connell out of the building after he’s become one of the hottest names in coaching, both for his record with the Vikings and his track record of maximizing multiple quarterbacks.

The Vikings have a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed tonight with Sam Darnold at quarterback.

O’Connell, 39, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

The Vikings hired away O’Connell as their head coach in 2022.

In three years with the Vikings, O’Connell has a record of 34-16 with one playoff appearance and an 0-1 playoff record.